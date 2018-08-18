News
Collapsed building: Osinbajo charges relevant agencies on rescue
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has described the collapse of a four-storey building in Jabi/Utako area of Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, as an unfortunate incident, and assured that that all the relevant public agencies are on ground to ensure rescue operations are effectively carried out. Osinbajo who stated this when he visited the scene of the…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon
With a seeming scramble for market share by international brands, the Nigerian hotel market is truly burgeoning. The market features...