News

Collapsed building: Osinbajo charges relevant agencies on rescue

by TONY AILEMEN, Abuja

August 18, 2018 | 9:18 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has described the collapse of a four-storey building in Jabi/Utako area of Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, as an unfortunate incident, and  assured that that all the relevant public agencies are on ground to ensure rescue operations are effectively carried out. Osinbajo who stated this when he visited the scene of the…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags: ,

by TONY AILEMEN, Abuja

August 18, 2018 | 9:18 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis
Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon

Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon

With a seeming scramble for market share by international brands, the Nigerian hotel market is truly burgeoning. The market features...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner