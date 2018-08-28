CUPP kicks as FG bans Kwankwaso from using Eagle Square for presidential declaration

Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP has vowed to resist the All Progressives Congress, APC led Federal Government refusal of the use of Eagle Square for the Presidential declaration of Rabiu Kwankwaso of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Barely 24 hours to the ground breaking presidential declaration Kwankwas at the Eagle Square on Wednesday, the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA has allegedly turned down the request earlier approved for some flimsy reasons.

In a letter dated August 27th, 2018 and signed by Usman Mukhtar Raji for the Facility Manager and received on August 28th, 2018 barely 24 hours to the scheduled declaration, the Abuja International Conference and Eagle Square, managed by the Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd has reversed itself in respect of approval granted the organizers of the declaration of Senator Kwankwaso.

CUPP Tuesday night claimed that the Federal government has ordered the Police to seal the Eagles Square, venue of Wednesday’s declaration of Kwankwaso for President.

Ikenga Ugochinyere, National Spokesperson of the coalition called on the Nigerian Media, International Community and the general public to stand up against this latest culture of intimidation and impunity.

Ugochinyere in a statement obtained by Business Day threatened that “the attempt to block the venue of the declaration billed to hold at the Eagle Square shall be resisted as the venue was fully paid and approved for the event.

“The constant attack on key opposition leaders and the use of state force against opposition aspirants cannot stop us from serving Buhari his well deserved electoral defeat come 2019”, he maintained.

Meanwhile, the Kwankwaso Campaign Organisation in a reaction viewed the development as, “a handiwork of the government in power who will not see anything good in growing our fledgling democracy as no level playing field has been created to allow for viable opposition in the country.

“Even at that, earlier Tuesday morning the Abuja International Conference and Eagle Square, managed by the Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd refused us access to inspect the premises demanding us to present a police permit, when actual approval for the use of the Eagle Square has been sought and paid for more than one week to the said declaration.

“The above development will in no way dampen our morale to go ahead with the declaration or chicken-out as it will only embolden us to legally pursue our fundamental right to freedom of movement and association”, it stated.

Efforts to ascertain the rationale for the action from the authorities of FCTA at the time of this report proved abortive as both the Chief Press Secretary and Special Assistant on Media to the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello could not be reached by phone.

James Kwen, Abuja