Denying Kwankwaso use of Eagle Square is act of impunity, Nigerians react

Nigerians have reacted to Tuesday’s decision of the Abuja Facilities Management to deny former Governor of Kano state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso access to the popular Eagle Square as well as the Old Parade Ground for the declaration of his presidential ambition on Wednesday.

The federal authorities, which denied the lawmaker from Kano the use of the facility in a letter signed by Usman Raji, the facility manager of the Abuja International Conference Centre & Eagles Square, said the decision to deny him the Eagle Square was to avoid disruption of “work flow” at the Federal Secretariat, a major hub of civil servants.

But a source told our correspondent on Tuesday that the presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had marshalled his massive red-cap wearing Kwankwassiyya movement to storm the venue, which the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) perceives as a threat.

The detailed content of the letter, dated August 27, said “we are sorry to inform you that the event can no longer hold on the said date because it is a political event and the 29th of August, 2018 happens to be a work day, as it would disrupt the usual work flow of the Federal Secretariat.

“We apologise for the oversight on our part to note the date in relation to the nature of the event. We regret every inconvenience caused by this,”Raji said in the letter.

The Kwankwaso Campaign Organisation in a statement however, said that it will remain undaunted stressing “ we see the development as a handiwork of the government in power who will not see anything good in growing our fledgling democracy as no level playing field has been created to allow for viable opposition in the country.

“Even at that, earlier Tuesday morning the Abuja International Conference and Eagle Square, managed by the Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd refused us access to inspect the premises demanding us to present a police permit, when actual approval for the use of the Eagle Square has been sought and paid for more than one week to the said declaration.

“The above development will in no way dampen our morale to go ahead with the declaration or chicken-out as it will only embolden us to legally pursue our fundamental right to freedom of movement and association.”

Speaking on the issue on Tuesday, a chieftain of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, condemned the decision, stressing that it is a clear indication that the APC- led Federal Government is growing in the culture of impunity and intolerance.

“This action is a bigger picture of the growing culture of impunity and intolerance by the federal government and Nigerians must rise against this growing culture of impunity,” he said.

He noted that the excuse given by the authorities is unacceptable saying that they have approved the venue for rallies for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and those loyal to the government on work days.

The CUPP chieftain however, lamented that Kwankwaso has also been denied going to his home state of Kano to declare allegedly by the combined efforts of the Police and the Kano state government led by Kwankwaso’s former deputy, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Ugochinyere however, said that the Kano lawmaker will go ahead to make his declaration in a yet to be announced venue.

Also condemning the decision of the federal authorities, a public affairs analyst, Katch Ononuju, told BusinessDay on Tuesday that “the federal government is afraid of the massive following of the Kwankwaso People for a show of force and massive popularity but that will not stop him.”

Innocent Odoh, Abuja