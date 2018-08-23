Dogara felicitates with Sultan Abubakar at 62

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara on Thursday paid tribute to the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar lll as he turns 62.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed, Dogara described Sultan Abiubakar as one of Nigeria’s most outstanding promoters of justice, unity, peace and harmony.

He said the royal father has endeared himself to all Nigerians of goodwill, regardless of cultural, religious or political persuasions, owing to his relentless pursuit of peace and ethno-religious harmony among the diverse people.

“As a spiritual leader and traditional ruler, you have over the years, distinguished yourself as an exemplary leader, traversing the length and breadth of the country, preaching peaceful coexistence and building bridges across religious and cultural divides.

“I join your well wishers and other well meaning Nigerians in appreciating and commending your role in fostering mutual understanding, intra and inter religious harmony as well as your humanitarian services across the country”.

“You have indeed proven yourself as a true man of peace and promoter of justice, national cohesion and global peace through words and deeds.

“As you mark your 62nd birthday anniversary, I pray God almighty to grant you good health, more wisdom and peaceful reign,” Dogara prayed.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja