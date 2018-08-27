News

Edo presents N6m cheques to families of slain police officers

by akudo.okoro

August 27, 2018 | 2:37 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, weekend, presented N6 million cheques to families of the three slain police officers  during the kidnap incident at the Ogba Zoological Garden on September 21, 2017, in Benin City, in which Andy Ehanire, brother to the minister of state for health, Osagie Ehanire, was kidnapped.   Receiving the families of…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags: , ,

by akudo.okoro

August 27, 2018 | 2:37 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis
The inveterate diplomat

Kofi Annan: In service of the world

During his tenure as Secretary General, Kofi Atta Annan frequently reminded the world that “there could be no development without...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner