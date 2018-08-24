EdoJobs,WeAreBits to commence 1 year training for 50 youths

As part of efforts to develop indigenous solutions to society’s problems, EdoJobs, in partnership with WeAreBits, a global Information Technology (IT) company, have completed a two-day co-creation workshop to map out the peculiar needs that will influence a one-year training for Edo youths on the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Speaking at the end of the two-day co-creation workshop organised at the Edo Innovation Hub in Benin City, head of EdoJobs, Ukinebo Dare, said the programme would afford the youths the opportunity to acquire practical skills in the use of ICT to improve their employability within and outside the country.



Dare, who is the senior special assistant to the Governor on Skills Development and Job Creation, noted, “The programme was designed by EdoJobs and WeAreBits for the training of youths who don’t have access to computer education. The beneficiaries fall within the age range of 15 to 35, who had little or no knowledge in using computers before now.”



She said the co-creation workshop was to create a sense of ownership among stakeholders including the community youths, civil society organisations, and the state government.



She said EdoBits was set up to benefit from the initiative of the We Are Bits, a global organisation with programmes across African countries, aimed at availing the youths the opportunity to be part of the global tech movement.



She noted that co-creating with stakeholders in the education sector is to target people from different backgrounds and ensure that within the space of one year, different communities within the 18 local government areas in Edo State would have benefited.



Director, We Are Bits, lsmail Eltabrook, said the idea behind the initiative was to create an avenue for youths in Edo State to acquire training in the use of computer and assist the state reduce unemployment among youth.



He said: “After a very successful programme in some African countries, we have achieved high employment rate with this programme. Youths in Africa need to be computer compliant, to be able to develop tech-driven solutions to society’s problems.”



A community leader from lkpoba Okha, Irabor Osazee, lauded the effort of the state government to provide opportunity for youths to acquire free computer training.