Ex- Afren oil executives sentenced to 30 years jail term

A London jury at Southwark Crown Court on Monday has sentenced two former executives of the failed oil exploration company Afren to a total of 30 years of jail time for fraud and money laundering offenses.

Former Afren Chief Executive Osman Shahenshah was sentenced to six years jail for one count of fraud, six years concurrent sentence for one count of money laundering and four years concurrent for another count of money laundering.

While former Chief Operating Officer Shahid Ullah was sentenced to five years jail time for fraud, five years concurrent for one count of money laundering and four years concurrent for another count of money laundering.

The Court last week acquitted them of a second count of fraud by abuse of position relating to a $100m payment to another partner, called Amni International Petroleum Development Company.

Also, news from Döhle (IOM) Ltd one of the largest ship management companies in the Isle of Man said a container ship bound for the Nigerian port of Onne was attacked by pirates seizing 11 crew members including eight from Poland, as the attackers struck the MV Pomerania Sky.

“Our priority is securing the earliest release of the 11 crew who have been taken and we are working closely with our partners and the local authorities to achieve that,” Döhle (IOM) Ltd said.

According to Reuters, a Nigerian navy spokesman said they had begun an investigation and search and rescue operation as soon as the incident was reported, and would provide an update soon.

Dohle (IOM) ltd declined to say where the kidnapped crew members were from, but Polish state media citing Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said eight of them were from Poland.

DIPO OLADEHINDE