Exam malpractice: Adeleke arraigned, granted bail

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the People’s Democratic Party’s candidate in the September 22, 2018 Osun State governorship election, was Wednesday granted bail on self recognition by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Senator Adeleke, alongside his brother, Sikiru Adeleke and Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau, Principal, Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Ojo-Aro Osun State, Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo, the school’s registrar and Dare Samuel Olutope, a teacher in the school, were arraigned on a four-count charge of examination malpractice.

In the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/156/2018, the defendants were accused of fraudulently, through impersonation, registering as students of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Ojo-Aro Osun State to enable them sit for the National Examination Council (NECO) examination of June/July 2017.

In the first count preferred against the defendants, the prosecution alleged that the five defendants “conspired to commit felony, to wit: examination malpractices, and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 10 of the Examination Malpractices Act Cap E15 LFN 2004”.

In count 2, the prosecution alleged that the three members of staff of the school acted in concert by aiding and abetting “the commission of examination malpractice by impersonation” when they alleged “registered Senator Ademola Adeleke and Sikiru Adeleke” while knowing or having “reasons to believe that they are not students of the school”.

The alleged offence was said to be contrary to Section 9(1) of the Examination Malpractices Act Cap E15 LFN 2004.

In count three, the two Adelekes were accused of acting in concert, and “impersonated as students of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School when fraudulently registered as students of the school in the June/July, 2017 NECO”.

The offence is said to be contrary to Section 3(2) of the Examination Malpractices Act Cap E15 LFN 2004.

The fourth count accused the three members of staff of the school of “acting in concert” and while “saddled with the responsibilities of registering students of your school in the June/July 2017 NECO examination, breached that duty by registering Senator Ademola Adeleke and Sikiru Adeleke as students of your school in the June/July 2017 NECO examination when you know or had reasons to believe that they are not students of the school”.

Upon their arraignment yesterday by the Federal Government, through the Inspector General of Police, the defendants pleaded not guilty.

After their arraignment, counsel to Senator Adeleke, Chief Alex Izinyon (SAN), informed the court of a bail application dated and filed on the 12 October, 2018.

He informed the court that Senator Adeleke is currently enjoying administrative bail granted him by the police and has not violated bail term since, adding that Adeleke was a serving Senator and would always appear in court to stand trial if granted bail.

Similarly, counsel to the second and third defendants, Nathaniel Oke (SAN) and Abdulsalam Abdulfatah, respectively, also moved bail applications for their clients, while the court declined attempt by Oke to move an oral application for the 4th and 5th defendants.

However, prosecution counsel, Simon Lough did not opposed the bail applications.

In a short ruling, trail judge, Justice I. E. Ekwo who noted that bail is at the discretion of the court.

He subsequently granted the applications as prayed, adding that the prosecution while not opposing the motion admitted that the defendants are all on administrative bail.

The judge thereafter granted bail to Adeleke in self recognition, while the 2nd and 3rd defendants are in the sum of N2m each.

Senator Adeleke, as part of his bail conditions, shall sign an undertaken to always attend trial and shall not travel out of the country without the permission of the court.

The second and third defendants on their part are to provide a surety each in the sum of N2m. The sureties in addition shall be owners of landed property in Abuja, which shall be verified by the registrar of the court.

They are also to submit their international passports to the court and can only travel out of the country upon obtaining permission from the court.

However, Justice Ekwo ordered the remand in prison custody of the 4th and 5th defendants, Ojo, school registrar and Olutope ( teacher), since they did not apply for bail.

The court adjourned till December 17, 18 and 19 for trail.