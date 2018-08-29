Experts task government, private sector on procurement process

The Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN) called on Government at all levels and organised private sector to desist from engaging non-professionals for procurement process.

Abdulhamid Oyewo, CIPSMN President gave the charge at the 2018 annual conference and award with the theme: ‘The importance of professionalised procurement toward effective implementation of Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) in Nigeria.’

Oyewo argued that the use of non-professionals for procurement in the public sector had over the years resulted to failure in the implementation of government policies.

According to him, those who implement policies of government are those who know nothing about what to do in the area of procurement.

In the bid to proffer lasting solution to the challenge, he urged Federal Government to immediately inaugurate the National Council on Procurement with the view to enhance transparency and accountability in procurement process in the country.

On his part, Mohammed Aliyu, CIPSMIN Registrar alleged that milliins of Nigerian citizens live in abject

poverty, despite abundant resources across the country.

He therefore called for adequate attention and use of professionals in procurement process, adding that wrong foundation had been laid in the

country’s procurement process.

Aliyu said that purchasing and supply management was a core area in the development of any nation, but expressed dismay that no Nigerian university was offering the course at first degree level.

According to him, the World Bank has revealed that 80 to 90 percent of the total budget of any nation was dependent on procurement process and services.

He said that procurement had not been given the desired attention in the country, stressing that corrupt officials were using the process to siphon the nation’s resources.

Also speaking at the occasion Mr Aliyu Abdulhameed, Managing Director, Nigeria Incentive Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) said the agency had facilitated the flow of N77.7 billion from commercial banks into the agric-business sector of the country.

Abdulhameed said the money had assisted and supported smallholder farmers, especially to boost production and earn better livelihood.

The managing director noted that no fewer than 700,000 farmers had also been trained on best agronomic practices and financial education.

According to him, NIRSAL under his stewardship has directly facilitated the distribution of high quality agricultural inputs to more than 500,000 smallholder farmers.

Abdulhameed said the organisation had developed a product known as the Secured Agricultural Commodity Route (SACR), a transportation system designed to facilitate the easy and timely movement of agricultural produce from farms to market.

“With my conferment as a fellow of the institute, I assure you that I will continue to maintain a reputable and high standard expected of any profession in Nigeria.

“NIRSAL is dedicated to abiding by good procurement and supply chain management principles to achieve our goals.

“NIRSAL with me at the helm has facilitated the flow of N77.7 billion from commercial banks’ balance sheet into agri-business,’’ he said.

The managing director assured that the organisation would continue to work toward transforming the agri-business and the agricultural space of the country, within its mandate.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja