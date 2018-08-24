More facilities as Pan Atlantic School of Media seeks greater collaboration with industry  

The School of Media and Communication, Pan Atlantic University has added more facilities in digital editing, broadcasting and graphics to enhance practical training of its students even as it seeks greater collaboration with industry.

Vice Chancellor of Pan Atlantic University Prof Juan Elegido disclosed to the visiting publisher of BusinessDay newspaper that the facilities include a dedicated newsroom, three editing suites for broadcasting and digital media as well as audio and visual studios. There is also a graphics studio equipped with over 70 Mac PCs.

Elegido conducted the publisher round the facilities of the school and sought greater collaboration with the media and communication industry in student internships, training of staff and other exchanges including research.

The BusinessDay publisher assured that the organisation was always in search of young people who would add value as it fully embraced digital publishing and the challenges of the new era of audience selectivity. He informed that BusinessDay was deepening its capacity to offer excellent insights and analyses to its audience and thus seeks the best human capital. BusinessDay is steadily growing its paid subscriptions and offering more reviews, features and in-depth insights to readers.

Dean of the School of Media & Communication, Ikechukwu Obiaya, Director of the Centre for Leadership Excellence in Journalism Richard Ikiebe and Adjunct Faculty Chido Nwakanma joined the Vice Chancellor to guide the visiting publisher on tour.

Richard Ikiebe is Chairman of BusinessDay Media Limited while Chido Nwakanma is on the Editorial Board of BusinessDay.