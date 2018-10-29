Fayose regains freedom after two weeks in EFCC detention

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has been released from EFCC detention after meeting his bail condition, according to his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, on Monday.

Ozekhome told Premium Times in a telephone interview that his client was released Monday evening.

“Yes, he has been released. He has perfected his bail conditions and was released this evening. I was with him and he was in a very high spirit, vowing to fight till this clueless administration is voted out of power,” Ozekhome said.

On Twitter, Fayose’s spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, wrote, “Fayose just regained his freedom. He left the Federal High Court, Ikoyi a few minutes ago. We will meet @officialEFCC at the court from November 19. Thank you Nigerians.”

Fayose was arraigned at a High Court in Lagos after he presented himself at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja.

He was later granted a N50 million bail, but failed to meet the conditions on Friday.

Fayose and his company, Spotless Limited, are facing an 11-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering amounting to N2.2 billion.

According to the EFCC, Fayose received N 1.2 billion to fund his 2014 gubernatorial campaign in Ekiti State, a sum the agency said he ought to have known formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act.