News
FG approves N1.3 billion for 16km Abuja-Lokoja road
The Federal government through the Ecological Fund Office has approved the award of N1.3 billion contract for the construction of the 16 kilometers damaged portion of Abuja – Lokoja road. Also, construction works have commenced on the collapsed Ashara bridge in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory due to flooding. At least, 50…
Big Read |
Analysis
Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...