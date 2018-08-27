News
FG commits N22.7bn to federal road in Adamawa
Babatunde Fashola
Federal Government is to spend N22,699,176,016.86 on the rehabilitation of Mayo Belwa-Jada-Ganye-Toungo road in Adamawa State. Minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, who was represented by his minister of state 1, Mustapha Baba Shehuri and supported by his counterpart, minister of state 11, Suleiman Hassan Zarma, gave the information at the Flag-Off…
Big Read |
Analysis
Kofi Annan: In service of the world
During his tenure as Secretary General, Kofi Atta Annan frequently reminded the world that “there could be no development without...