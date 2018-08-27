FG commits N22.7bn to federal road in Adamawa

Federal Government is to spend N22,699,176,016.86 on the rehabilitation of Mayo Belwa-Jada-Ganye-Toungo road in Adamawa State. Minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, who was represented by his minister of state 1, Mustapha Baba Shehuri and supported by his counterpart, minister of state 11, Suleiman Hassan Zarma, gave the information at the Flag-Off…