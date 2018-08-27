News
FG to reintegrate Boko Haram victims in Lake Chad region
The Federal government of Nigeria on Monday collaborated with the United Nations, Africa Union Commission and others to promote integration and rehabilitation for the victims and areas affected by Boko Haram insurgence. Musa Ibrahim, permanent secretary, ministry of water resources explained that the adoption of the Regional stabilisation strategy is a necessary step towards…
Analysis
Kofi Annan: In service of the world
During his tenure as Secretary General, Kofi Atta Annan frequently reminded the world that “there could be no development without...