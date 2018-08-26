Herdsmen are plotting to kill me, Ortom alleges

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has alleged that Fulani herdsmen had concluded plans to lay ambush and kill him along the Makurdi/Laafia highway.

Ortom explained that he had received intelligence report about the plan to have him kidnapped and murdered.

The governor revealed this during an interactive session with the church, traditional institution and other stakeholders towards peaceful elections in 2019, organised by the Makurdi Catholic Diocese, and held at the Pastoral Centre, Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The governor, who spoke in Tiv dialect, disclosed that he got an intelligence report which indicated that the Fulani herdsmen who are currently occupying parts of Guma Local Government Area of the state were already hatching plans to attack him along the Abuja -Lafia Road.

“The armed herdsmen, according to the intelligence report, would ensure that all my security aides were killed, after which they would kidnap and torture me before killing me .

“Already, I had reported the matter to the Police and other security agencies and they are aware of this.

“Therefore, anytime my spirit doesn’t allow me to travel by road, I would call flight operators. But, just a few days ago, the Federal Government has issued a circular directing that no flight should land in Makurdi Airport again,” Ortom stated.

Ortom also alleged that some Benue indigenes have connived with “forces in Abuja” to kill him.

Speaking with newsmen, Catholic Bishop of Makurdi, Bishop Wilfred Anagbe, disclosed that over 306 traditional rulers, youths, members of the Catholic Women Organisation and Catholic Men Organisation and other stakeholders were invited for the meeting to educate them on a violence-free election ahead of 2019.

Benjamin Agesan, Makurdi