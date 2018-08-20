Insecurity: North East reports worrisome- Defence minister

Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali has described security reports coming in from the northeast as “ Worrisome”

This is just as he assured however that federal government has taken decision on how to deal with the security in that region.

The meeting also presented an opportunity for the new Acting Director General DG of the Director of State Security Service, DSS, Matthew Seiyefa who was appointed in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari to meet with the President officially.

The Minister who spoke to State House Correspondents after Security Council meeting chaired by President Muhamamdu Buhari, said the meeting was part of the regular routine meetings held every Monday , he however expressed concern over the unabated security situation in the north east

According to him, “ In the North East we are having worrisome report, we have looked into it critically and we have taken absolute decision.”

“We just had two and half meeting with the president and commander in Chief, we reviewed the security situation across the country in all the geopolitical zones and ofcourse we made all our comments, especially the new operations in Benue, Zamfara, Taraba operation WISE stroke, and operation (Saradaji).

“We gave the extent of successes in these operation and we are to continue in this line of action in these operations”

He disclosed that the meeting reviewed all the operations and all the issues concerning the operations

He disclosed that President Buhari directed the Security Chiefs to continue to step up efforts to ensure that the nation is safe and people go about their daily activities in a very safe manner.

“This is a normal routine security briefing with Mr President, he just came back so we briefed him on all the activities we had while he was away. Its an update of the August 2nd Meeting.

“The decision that has been taken is that we have seen that there is a lot of improvement in the security situation in the country more especially in Zamfara and Benue state and in the Niger Delta.

BusinessDay gathered that the meeting which was held behind closed doors was attended by all heads of security agencies including Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser; Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Tukur Buratai and Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas;

Others include Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique; Ahmed Abubakar, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ibrahim Idris, Inspector General of Police and the Acting Director General of Department for State Services, Matthew Seiyefa.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja