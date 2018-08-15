News
ITF says 150,000 Nigerians benefited from technical skills programme
Joseph Ari: The Director General of the ITF
The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) says 150,000 Nigerian entrepreneurs have so far benefited from its technical vocational skills programme to Nigerian entrepreneurs, which is a wealth creation project, within the past two years. The key objective of the technical vocational skills programme was to accelerate technical vocational skills to Nigerians, while aggressively addressing…
Analysis
Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO
The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...