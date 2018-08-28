News
Kano, SCDDD partner on human capital development
Kano state
Kano state government will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Savannah Center for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development, SCDDD, for building of institutions in the state, the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has revealed. This is because there is the critical need “to strengthen the institutional and human resource capacities of the government for the…
Big Read |
Analysis
Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...