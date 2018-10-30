Minimum wage: Taraba workers threat to close down markets, banks

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Taraba state chapter has threatened to shut down markets and banks, if the federal government fail to implement the proposed N30,000 minimum wage .

Peter Gambo the Taraba state chairman of the union gave this warning Wednesday in Jalingo during a nationwide protest by the union over N30,000 minimum wage negotiation with the federal government.

He insisted the union would stage a total showdown which markets, Banks as well as other commercial activities would be hold to a stand-still if the FG fail to grant their demand before November 6th.

“We are out today for a warning protest, we have given the federal government till November 6th, to implement this propose N30,000 minimum wage.

We cannot be intimidated by any threat of no work no salary, “We are protesting for our rights, we call on president Buhari to immediately approve this demand by by the labour union”.

When asked the possession of the union in an event if the FG approve the propose minimum wage and the states governors fail in their capacities due to their states financial abilities, the Taraba state labour chairman explained that it would be satanic of the governors if they come up with such complain, noted that the salaries of workers which is a necessity does not come from the states internally generated revenue (IGR) but from the federation account.

He further that if the FG implement the propose minimum wage, the states subventions would as well increase.

He challenged president Buhari to look inward and approve the demand in order to avert the intending showdown and redeem his integrity.