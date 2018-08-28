NAFDAC  raises alarm over China TL Tan Lung and TLC sardine

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised alarm over the consumption of TL Tan Lung and TLC brands of canned sardine.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Moji Adeyeye, raised the alarm on Tuesday in Abuja as a warning sign.

Adeyeye explained that TL Tan Lung and TLC brands were produced by Chinese companies known as Fujian Yongfa Co. Ltd, and Dongshan Dongyi Food Co. Ltd., respectively and that NAFDAC had been notified that the Malaysian Ministry of Health on April 20, 2018 in Kuala Lumpar Malaysia, recalled the two canned sardine products.

She further said the products did not comply with the standards set by 1983 Food Act and was recalled due to presence of nematode parasitic worms in the products.

Adeyeye cautioned all importers not to import the affected canned sardines into the country, adding that anyone in possession of the canned sardines should submit them to the nearest NAFDAC Office.

She equally urged consumers to notify all adverse events which may result from the consumption of the products to the nearest NAFDAC office nationwide.

OYIN AMINU, ABUJA