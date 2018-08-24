National carrier: We’re discussing with banks, manufacturers – FG

In its determination to ensure a successful take-off of the national carrier in December this year, the Federal Government has entered into partnership talks with development banks, aircraft manufacturers and other potential investors.

The government had recently unveiled “Nigeria Air” as the new national carrier, amid divergent views on the viability or otherwise of the project.

Ahead of the commencement of flight operations in December, the government has disclosed that efforts were being intensified at ensuring that the anticipated carrier was one of the legacies of this government that will enjoy sustainability.

Deputy director press and public affairs, Ministry of Aviation, James Odaudu, who made the pledge in an exclusive interview with BusinessDay in Abuja, said the seriousness the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration attached to the multi-billion project, had informed the ongoing partnerships with reputable conglomerates and individuals.

Contrary to reports, Odaudu said Ethiopian Air was just one of the numerous interests facilitating the much talked about initiative.

He further clarified that the airline was entirely a Nigerian project, as he said other interests were coming in as partners.

Odaudu said “There are discussions with potential investors. Ethiopian Airline is one of the numerous interest that have been expressed. Its not about the airline it’s about the investors. We have also discussed with development banks ,aircraft manufacturers etc even

individuals.”

According to him: “No airline is coming to establish an airline for Nigeria but they can come as partners.

“I want you to know that our discussions with potential investors are not limited to the establishment of a national carrier. You know there are other projects like concession of our airports establishment of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) so airlines can also come and establish MROs, so its not limited to Nigeria Air.”

Meanwhile, work is still in progress for the concessioning of the four major airports in the country.

Odaudu, who made the assertion, said: “The transaction advisers are still working once they come out with their outline business case, of course the next step will follow.”

Stella Enenche, Abuja