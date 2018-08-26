National security, interest is supreme to observance of Rule of Law- Buhari

President Muhamamdu Buhari on Sunday posited that the observance of the rule of law must be subjected to the supremacy national security and interest.

This is just as the President reiterated his administration’s preparedness to hold those who work against the nation’s interests accountable for their actions

“It is. equally significant to emphasize that our willingness to hold persons accountable for offences against society, through the judicial process, will equally transform the future of public service in Nigeria in a positive manner.”

The President stated this while declaring the 2018 Conference of the Nigeria Bar Association open in Abuja.

According to the President “ Rule of Law must be subject to the supremacy of the nation’s security and national interest.”

The President also declared that the nation’s apex court has had cause to adopt a position on this issue in this regard and it is now a matter of judicial recognition that; where national security and public interest are threatened or there is a likelihood of their being threatened, the individual rights of those allegedly responsible must take second place, in favour of the greater good of society.”

The statement is coming on the heels of several criticism of the current administration’s refusal to obey Court orders granting bail to former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki and Islamic cleric El -Zakzaky both of who have been under detention for more than three years.

The President Buhari who was speaking at the NBA conference with the theme ,”Transition, Transformation and Sustainable Institutions” , declared that the “law can only be optimally practiced in a Nigeria that is safe, secure and prosperous.”

He stated that since the inception of the administration, he has made efforts to speedily transform the economy given the enormity of the challenges the administration inherited and the yearnings of a citizenry earnestly desirous of a new way of running national affairs.

“our first challenge was to transform our country speedily into a society where impunity in the management of national resources would be replaced with a culture of accountability and transparency. We needed to deploy our resources to address our common needs rather than the greed of a callous few.”

He noted that his administration had to disrupt age-old assumptions and unsettle ancient norms in the management of the national patrimony, as had been witnessed in the last three years, in order to achieve the desired results

“As you will recall, this administration’s emergence marked the first successful civilian transition in Nigeria’s democratic history, following the outcome of the 2015 General Elections”

He revealed that his administration has made appreciable progress in several sectors, including public awareness of the need to challenge the corrupt and the brazen in our midst, we have also learnt useful lessons on the dynamism of our society

“However, elements within every society, including some lawyers, can equally become unduly resistant to change, even where it is proven that such change is to serve the interest of the larger society. At worst, corruption fights back.”

He also used the opportunity to appeal to the members of the NBA to work for national cohesion and unity as the nation move towards another election year.

“As we gradually move into another season of intense political activities preparatory to the 2019 General Elections, I enjoin you to remember that by reason of your profession, you all have a responsibility to work for national cohesion and unity through your speeches and public positions and most importantly in your advocacy in court”

“In the context of opinions and narratives about our past and present political and socio-economic experience, you cannot afford to jettison rational and proper analysis of issues in a manner which builds, rather than destroys the nation. I also urge you to work to uphold and improve the sanctity and integrity of our judicial and electoral institutions which play a fundamental role in the sustenance and growth of our democracy.”

“As you go into this Annual Conference, let me assure you of the resolve of this administration to promote measures that will achieve a vibrant economy under which the practice of law will thrive.

“Through fiscal discipline, good housekeeping, we navigated the difficult days of economic transformation at the beginning of this Government in 2015 and have now come to improving economic indices, including the consistent increase in our foreign reserves; thirteen straight months of decreasing inflation; the expansion of social safety nets programmes as well as the blockages of historical drain pipes in our national treasury, all within the context of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan”

“ It believe that lawyers can contribute to another core objective of enhancing our business environment and promoting social justice by promoting respect for the Rule of Law; contributing to the law reform process and putting national interest and professional ethics above self in the conduct of their business.

The President while congratulating the incoming National Executive of the NBA led by Paul Usoro, urged the members to participate actively in its various intellectual and social activities in order to build new bonds and strengthen old relationships.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja