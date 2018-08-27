News

NBC to shut down radio, Tv stations over licensing fees

by Cynthia Ikwuetoghu

August 28, 2018 | 2:27 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Monday threatened to shut down radio and television stations with outstanding licensing fees. According to Is’haq Modibbo Kawu, Director General (DG), “the broadcasting stations are owing the commission N4.3 billion and failure of these stations to come up with a payment plan before September 15 would lead to shut…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags: ,

by Cynthia Ikwuetoghu

August 28, 2018 | 2:27 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy

President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner