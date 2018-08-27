News
NBC to shut down radio, Tv stations over licensing fees
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Monday threatened to shut down radio and television stations with outstanding licensing fees. According to Is’haq Modibbo Kawu, Director General (DG), “the broadcasting stations are owing the commission N4.3 billion and failure of these stations to come up with a payment plan before September 15 would lead to shut…
Big Read |
Analysis
Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...