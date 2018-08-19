Why Nigeria must address regional inequality

Despite the economic development recorded in the country, two regions are still lagging behind the other four in terms of development and investments.

Many in these two regions remain unemployed, malnourished and locked in poverty.

The lack of a holistic approach to inclusive growth by various Nigerian governments is becoming a damper on the country’s economic growth and development.

Regional inequality in the country is a huge structural problem for the entire economy which cannot continue to be ignored, according to economists.

Poverty in the country has strong regional concentrations, especially in the north, resulting in significant levels of regional disparity.

Nigeria has six geo political regions which are: South-West, South-South, South-East, North-East, North-West and the North-Central. Of these regions, the North-East and North –West have remained excluded from the growth process of the entire economy.

More worrisome is the fact that the poverty index in the North-East and North-West region is rising and not in any way showing signs of decreasing youth restiveness and the Boko Haram insurgency.

In 2016, the United Nations said that 5.1 million people in the North-Eastern region urgently need food and livelihood assistance resulting from long term social and economic exclusion, along with violent conflict in the region.

The UN also stated that seven out of 10 people in the region were living below the extreme poverty line, as security crisis rocking the region has forced farmers to abandon their farmlands.

The region has the lowest rate of child enrolment, highest number of unemployed young people, highest poverty levels and faces the challenge of inter-religious conflicts including the Boko Haram crisis.

Boko Haram’s over seven-year insurgency in the region has crippled economic activities and worsens the region inequality rate, with hundreds of people killed and over 2million people displaced.

The failure of the government to engage the youth population in productive activities in these regions is a waste of the country’s most essential human capital as well as a disservice to the economic development of Nigeria.

It is apparently due to their non-engagement in productive ventures that the present generation of Nigerian youths take to political thuggery.

Most of the states in the north east region’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) are poor, compared to other states in the country. The region depends on the Federal Government for revenue and has failed to explore natural resources.

Historically, government investments into those regions have been driven by agricultural interest. Despite the North-West and North Central being landlocked, there have been huge federal investments over the years in these regions to drive agriculture growth.

This has been primarily as a result of the large landmass, favourable conditions for agriculture and the necessity of preventing droughts in these regions.

But analysts say much more investments is still needed in the region and called on the government to take up an inclusive growth approach by adopting a regional thinking approach in directing national investments.

A functioning, fast and efficient rail system between the rich and poor regions would make the less developed regions accessible and this would increase interconnectivity among all regions in Nigeria, thereby pushing commerce and creating economic growth.

