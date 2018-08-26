Nigerian Navy promotes interfaith dialogue at Navy Town

In a bid to promote peaceful coexistence among adherents of different religions in Nigeria, the Naval Directorate of Islamic Affairs (NDIA) of the Nigerian Navy held its maiden edition of her interfaith dialogue weekend at the Navy Town Central Mosque, Satellite Town, Lagos.

The one-day programme had as its theme “Advocacy, interaction and share,” was an initiative aimed at achieving a purposeful platform for a harmonious relationship and nation building, with a view to concentrating on the areas of our shared values, particularly goodwill to mankind.

“With this programme, we hope to expand the coast of our shared spiritual space as we extend the hand of fellowship to transcend our individual religious domain. This is because, no matter how much we value our respective core values, when we look closer and rise beyond our primordial human weaknesses, we will begin to appreciate what others do, who they are and why they do whatever is it that they do,” NDIA said.

In attendance were Nigerians from different religious backgrounds, as participants had the opportunities to interact across religious lines and share ideas.

On what motivated the NDIA to organise the programme, the keynote speaker, T. M. Gidado, a commander in the Navy, said it was meant to educate Nigerians about the core and shared values of different faiths so that Nigerians could enjoy peace, particularly when we remember that whether white or black, Jew, Christians or Muslims, we are all from Adam and Eve.

“Religious leaders don’t interact and it is through interactions that we can understand our core and shared values. Muslims should not see Christians as enemies and vice versa. Religious leaders should not interpret verses from their holy books out of context. We should promote peace because if we don’t have peace the country cannot develop,” Gidado said.

“Religious leaders and people of different faiths in this country should talk more about things Christians and Muslims share in common. Both Bible and Quran encourage goodness to our parents and neighbours. We all discourage stealing, fornication, adultery, killings of our fellow human beings, among others”, Commander Gidado said.

It should be noted that the interpretations of verses from the different holy books out of context have led to the emergence of religious sects with ideologies that are inimical to the peaceful coexistence of followers of different faiths across the world. Examples include Boko Haram, ISIS, The Army of God, The Lord’s Resistance Army, just to mention a few.