Nigerian pastors and fight against corruption

In the middle to the 20th Century, group of Christians revitalized the church movement in Nigeria, breaking away from the Orthodox to Evangelical and finally into the Pentecostal doctrine of sanctification and perfection in love. It was not a theological renaissance that took place in the halls of the academia but a revival of experimental relationship that turned the heart of men towards God.

From camp meetings to open air crusades that gave birth to the Pentecostal-Charismaticism of the 1970s/80s great revival movement, the church in Nigeria witnessed preachers who daily taught, “Seek ye first the kingdom of God, and all these things shall be added unto you.” That was the era of church movement that promoted holiness, sanctification and righteous living.

Soon after, the American influence set in and then the doctrine of grace that tried to be silent on holiness followed. Their influence spread across the country with several denominational divides across every city, from the west to the north, east and south. Ironically, with the denominational divides, the message on holiness, sanctification and righteous living got watered down for material gains and materialism.

In their push for crowd and popularity, today’s preachers seem to promote materialism above righteous living, which has led some people to think Nigeria is too religious but far from God.

It was in light of this that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo recently berated gospel preachers for not preaching against corruption in support of the present administration’s anti-corruption war which began in 2015.

While speaking at the 30th National Biennial Conference of the Students Christian Movement of Nigeria held in Enugu recently, Osinbajo said that preachers were preoccupied with prosperity message rather than righteousness.

“Very rarely do you hear our preachers talk about corruption from their pulpits. If a nation is not righteous, nothing will help it,” said Osinbajo.

According to him, corruption has been entrenched in Nigeria to the point that those who dare to speak against it are in the minority, adding that the problem with Nigeria was neither ethnicity nor religion but systemic corruption.

BDSUNDAY sought the views of some Lagos-based pastors on Acting President Osinbajo’s comment and here brings you excerpts.

Reverend Femi Popoola, Pastor in charge of Divine Mercy Baptist Church, Ikosi, Ketu, Lagos

Yes, because many popular pastors that dominate the air and people hear regularly could be said to be guilty of this allegation. At least you yourself can take time to watch such pastors on air and listen to what the contents of their messages are.

If the message is not about health and wealth, it will be witches and victory over enemies. However, it is no because there are some unpopular pastors who are committed to Biblical preaching of salvation, godliness, Christian virtues and the second coming of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. These are known to God even when they are not known to the vice president and the rest of the larger society.

This is no new phenomenon anyway; there has been a long-time prophecy of the Bible concerning the situation. For instance, 2 Peter 2:1-2 said: “But there were also false prophets among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you. They will secretly introduce destructive heresies, even denying the sovereign Lord who bought them – bringing swift destruction on themselves. Many will follow their depraved conduct and will bring the way of truth into disrepute”.

From what is generally prevalent, the answer will be yes; but that does not mean that there are not Elijah and the seven thousand hidden prophets.

Reverend Charles Zechadrac, Church of God Mission, Amuwo

There are some pastors who speak against corruption, but we need to start talking more and more against corruption. I haven’t read his comment in context, but if what he said was that ‘Pastors don’t…’, then that generalisation isn’t fair even to his own church and himself that I know preaches for people to abstain from sin and live a life that glorifies God. I know many pastors that preach against corruption. Their voices may not be heard, they may not be on social media, or television, but in their little corner they tell the people “to seek first the kingdom of God and all other things shall be added”.

Reverend Sola Idowu, Ajayi Dahunsi Baptist Church, Ilashamaja, Lagos

I share the opinion of the Acting President Osinbajo because of the following reasons. Many preachers today do not preach the whole Gospel. The emphasis of many preachers today is on prosperity. While many preachers are not confronting sins in the lives of their members; and many preachers do not even care to bother about the means of livelihood of their members, they only pray for them to make it.

Someone once came to me for prayers on his business. He promised to pay his tithe into our church if the business went well. I asked what the business was he said I shouldn’t bother. I told him I can’t pray on what I wasn’t sure of. Finally, he told me it was oil theft. Then, instead of praying for him I told him about the gospel.

Many preachers are more interested in building structures than building lives. So, they instigate their members to do anything and everything just to bring money to church. Many preachers these days think and act like businessmen.

The craving of preachers for things of the world is also affecting their preaching. It is not out place to also mention that there are preachers who are yet to embrace the true gospel and as such cannot preach it; since one cannot give what he does not have.

It should be noted that the gospel is anti-prosperity or, that prosperity/material wealth is synonymous to corruption. It’s the means of acquiring wealth that should be addressed. This is what many preachers are failing to do.

Reverend Godfrey Emmanuel, El-Shaddai Bible Church, Mercy Cathedral, Omole Estate

The Acting President is right in a way. Some men of God are preaching against corruption but some are not doing it enough probably because some of the people we regard as ‘Men of God’ are also corrupt. Don’t forget that he who comes to equity must come with clean hands, and you cannot give what you don’t have. You must remember that Judas was also amongst the twelve disciples of Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. That presupposes that you will always have corrupt clergymen in the church because some of them do this gospel work as a chosen career and are not ecclesiastically called to advance the Kingdom of God. So, they can easily compromise kingdom values.

