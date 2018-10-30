NLC, affiliates stage warning protest ahead of governors’ meeting

Thousands of workers under the aegis of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday embarked on nationwide protest organised to press home the demand for implementation of N30,000 as new national minimum wage.

Meanwhile, the 36 State Governors are expected to meet with Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance and Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment are expected to meet by 5pm today, to amicably review their earlier position.

The meeting was aimed at averting the planned nationwide strike threatened by organised labour.

After taking off from NLC headquarters located at Central Business District, in Abuja, Ayuba Wabba, NLC President and other members of the National Executive Council (NEC) and leaders of other allied civil society organisations are expected to address Nigerians at various points including Federal Secretariat, National Assembly complex, among others.

The National Executive Council of NLC had penultimate week gave its nod to organise ‘a national day of mobilization and sensitization rallies for all workers to show their outrage and mourning in the 36 states of the federation and FCT on Tuesday, 30thOctober, 2018.

According to the communiqué issued after the emergency meeting, obtained by BusinessDay, explained that the “day will also be used to educate and sensitize Nigerians on the horrendous plight of workers and pensioners, the insensitivity and duplicity of Government on labour issues, and to protest the proposed obnoxious policies of government against Organized Labour.T

Similarly, the NEC-in-sessiin also resolved to “hold joint organ meetings of the Central Working Committees (CWCs) of all the Labour Centres on November 2, 2018 for final preparations for a full engagement with Government on the national minimum wage;

If all entreaties fail, the NEC-in-session mandated NLC and its affiliates to “commence an indefinite nationwide strike and industrial actions from November 6, 2018; except government accepts and commences the process of perfecting the payment of N30,000 as the negotiated and compromise new national minimum wage before that date.”

In compliance with the NEC resolution, NEC-in-session “directed all affiliate unions, state councils, civil society allies, the informal sector and other friends of workers and lovers of democracy to commence immediate mobilization of their members.

“The NEC advised Nigerians to start stocking food and other necessities of life as workers will ensure a total shutdown of the country;.

“The NEC-in-session similarly condemned Government for its design/plan to clamp down on Labour via selective and erroneous invocation of the ‘no work, no pay” clause in the Trade Disputes Act, noting that the right to strike is both a human and trade union right and cannot be abridged as it is what distinguishes a worker from a slave; there is nothing new about this clause as it has been in our statutes for over 40 years.

“The NEC-in-session advised the government to look at the log in its eyes before picking out the speck in other people’s eyes. The NEC also demanded from government to uphold the principles of the rule of law, fairness, equity and justice by invoking ‘no pay, no work’.

NEC, accordingly, resolved that the threat of “no work… no pay” will not deter it from embarking on strike when necessary as it has always complied with legal requirements precedent and will always comply with those requirements. The NEC-in-session urges Nigerian workers to disregard government’s directive on “no work, no pay” because workers are already being impoverished and being owed arrears of salaries.