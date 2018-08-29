News
No Visionscape staff’s salary has never been compromised – Irvine
Visionscape Sanitation Solutions, a waste management company, has described as false the allegation that it owes its staff salaries, stressing that the allegation is unfounded. The company in a statement obtained by BusinessDay reacted to a protest by the Community Sanitation Workers (CWS) at the Lagos State government secretariat, Alausa, on Monday. The CWS…
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...