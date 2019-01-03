Offa/Erin-Ile dispute: Gov Ahmed calls for calm, dialogue

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed has called on the people of Erin-Ile and Offa to remain calm and maintain law and order in the aftermath of a recent Supreme Court judgement concerning the boundary dispute between the communities.
The Governor in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Muyideen Akorede, urged the people of both communities to refrain from publishing or otherwise circulating unauthorized interpretations of the said judgement as the state government is employing dialogue as a means of finding an amicable and sustainable solution to the dispute.
Ahmed stressed that the state government will continue to uphold its constitutional mandate of upholding the welfare and security of all citizens and residents of Offa, Erin-Ile and indeed all communities in the state.
He described Erin-Ile and Offa as peace-loving, long-standing neighbours with a shared commitment to developing in an atmosphere of mutual trust and peaceful coexistence, stressed that government will do all in its power to sustain that understanding.
The governor, therefore, urged those resident in all parts of the two towns to go about their normal and lawful activities as the government is currently in consultation with leaders of both communities to resolve the issue.
SIKIRAT SHEHU, IlorinTags: Erin-Ile, Offa
|
Latest |
|
Analysis