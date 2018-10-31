Ogun west monarchs dump Amosun’s APC governorship candidate for ADC’s Isiaka 

In what seems to be a 360 degree u-turn on political calculations ahead of 2019 governorship election in Ogun state, the Ogun West Traditional Rulers from Yewa -Awori extraction on Wednesday threw their weight behind the candidacy of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as against the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that there is much controversy aftermath APC governorship primaries in Ogun state with the emergence of two factional APC governorship candidates, namely, Dapo Abiodun, who is loyal to former governor Segun Osoba’s faction and Adekunle Akinlade, who is believed to have been singlehandedly brought to the governorship contest by Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

Adekunle Akinlade was brought from Yewa-Awori axis in the Ogun west senatorial district, a district which many people believe in the state to have been politically marginalized as the senatorial district has not produced governor since the creation of Ogun state since 1976 while other districts – Ogun central and east senatorial districts have, at different times, produced governors.

This political scenario prompted almost all indigenes of the district, including the traditional rulers, to support Adekunle Akinlade, who brought on the platform of APC by Governor Amosun to succeed him, but the emergence of Dapo Abiodun as APC governorship candidate as duly recognised candidate by APC National Working Committee and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), forced them to make u-turn.

The traditional rulers however, at the meeting of Yewa Traditional Council held in Ilaro on Wednesday, unanimously endorsed the candidacy of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gboyega Isiaka, another Yewa-Awori man, as their governorship candidate to run in 2019.

At the meeting was presided over by the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, the traditional rulers declared that Isiaka remains the “perfect candidate” to actualise the age-long aspiration of Ogun West senatorial district to produce governor for the first time since creation of the state.

At their meeting where virtually all the traditional rulers took turns to bless and pray for Isiaka, who is contesting for the governorship for the third consecutive time, the traditional rulers declared that Isiaka emerged as the consensus candidate of the senatorial district by divine intervention, adding that the people of Ogun west are now wiser and determined to speak with their votes in 2019.

Speaking on behalf of the monarchs, Oba Olugbenle said the people were ready to entrust their future in the hands of a competent and capable candidate, just as he expressed optimism that a governor of Yewa-Awori extraction will address the marginalisation and neglect of the area in terms of development over the years.

He noted that Isiaka’s political journey in the state had been divinely arranged, adding that God was involved in his current efforts, saying: “Your journey is one that God has blessed. God has done His own to ensure your acceptability; the people must also do their part. The people of Yewa-Awori will be happy to have their own as the next governor.”

Earlier, Isiaka said he was at the meeting to formally notify the monarchs of his desire to contest the governorship for the third time and solicit cooperation and support from homestead, adding that,

having emerged third and second in previous gubernatorial elections in the state, he was confident of victory in the 2019 governorship election.

“As governor of Ogun State, I will make you proud. We believe that Ogun State has a lot of potential and we are determined to bring all of this together and harness them. We shall run a good government.

“When we started this process, we heard what some people were saying about our decision. Some people would even say where will I get the money to contest? But I want to assure you that this time around, it is God’s project and He will put us there. Therefore, I need your prayers and support.”

RAZAQ AYINLA, Abeokuta