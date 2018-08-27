Osun Poll: Court strikes out suit against Omisore

Reprieve came the way Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in Osun governorship poll, Iyiola Omisore, on Monday as an Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, struck out the suit challenging his candidature.

Two state officers of SDP, Rasheed Mayowa and Azeez Alakinde-Ismaila had approached court, asking that the national body of the party be stopped from organizing any fresh congress in the state because those running the party as at then were elected in 2016 and should be allowed to end thier tenure which would expire in 2020.

Besides, they argued that the congress which produced Senator Omisore as the party’s candidate was illegal having being conducted contrary to two court orders.

The applicants’ lawyer, Olayinka Sokoya told the court that the matter was beyond the internal running of the party, but was premised on the constitution of the party.

He argued that the defendants disposition against his applications before the court should be dismissed, noting that disobedience to court orders had rendered everything done by Omisore’s group null and void.

Sokoya urged the court to sack all the executives elected by the factional SDP congress led by Dr Bayo Faforiji and declare all actions taken by them so far including the primary it conducted which produced Senator Omisore as unconstitutional.

He asked to court to fully restore all powers back to the Ademola Ishola’s executive which produced an Iwo indigene, Kehinde Atanda as the governorship candidate.

Counsel to the national leadership of SDP, Kehinde Adesiyan, asked the court to dismiss all applications filed by the applicants, arguing that the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the suit in the first instance.

Omisore’s lawyer, Adeyemi Adetife, while aligning himself with Adesiyan, explained that his client has nothing to do with the suit, wondering why he would be joined in the matter.

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Vilba Kinta explained that as an umpire in election matters, the body has nothing to do with the internal problem of the party.

However, the applicants were said to have filed application for withdrawal of the suit after intervention by some stakeholders.

When briefed about the out of court settlement by the parties, Justice David Oladimeji, subsequently struck out the matter.

