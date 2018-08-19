PDP condemns demolition of Ayefele’s studio

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the demolition of a building belonging to musical maestro, Yinka Ayefele, in Ibadan, by the Oyo State Government.

The PDP describes the demolishing of the building, said to worth N800 million and which houses Ayefele’s Flash FM and his recording studio, in spite of a court order, as horrifying, wicked and speaks volume of the insensitivity of the perpetrators.

A statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary, noted that Ayefele’s building was demolished for allegedly singing songs considered to be against the interest of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The PDP alerts Nigerians of a dangerous trend whereby the current clampdown on the media is now being extended to other public opinion moulders, including musicians and perhaps actors.

“The party therefore calls on all public spirited groups and individuals and groups to condemn this emerging assault on free citizens for no just cause.

“Nigerians must, at all time, be free to hold and canvass opinion, politically associate and aspire, as long as their actions are within the ambits of our laws,” the statement reads.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja