PDP gives Buhari 24 hours to arrest Miyetti Allah leaders

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given President Muhammadu Buhari 24 hours ultimatum to arrest the leader of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association that threatened to force Senate President Bukola Saraki from office if he failed to resign.

The party’s statement is coming on the backdrop of a statement credited to the National Coordinator of the association in Benue State, Garus Gololo, where he urged Saraki to resign his position immediately or be forced to do so.

Although the national leadership of the association has disassociated itself from the statement, insisting that Gololo spoke in his personal capacity, as of the time of filing this report, the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC), are yet to respond to the controversy.

The PDP, in a statement Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the statement echoes the threats by the APC and the Buhari Presidency to force Saraki out of office since his defection to PDP.

“If anything, this unguarded statement by Miyetti Allah has exposed the synergy between the ruling party and some troublesome elements, who are being used to stoke division and create violent crisis that had resulted into daily bloodlettings in various parts of the country.

“It is now abundantly clear to Nigerians that those fomenting crisis including the bloody clashes in Benue, Taraba, Zamfara, Nassarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Edo, Borno, Yobe, Enugu, Kogi, Adamawa and other states in our country, have political backers, who now want to channel them to achieve their unpatriotic quest to subvert our constitution and forcefully take over the National Assembly.

“Before now, to majority of Nigerians, the Miyetti Allah has always represented the military wing of the APC and the Buhari Presidency. It is incontrovertible that they have now become the fourth arm of government that can determine when and how to forcefully remove the number three citizen, the President of the Senate.

“It is common knowledge that Mr. President has come under heavy public criticisms on how his body language has condoned the unguarded utterances and actions of these characters.

“However, in the light of these treasonable and inciting utterances by Miyetti Allah, we demand that President Muhammadu Buhari, should within the next 24 hours, order the arrest and commence immediate trial of the leadership of this group, otherwise Nigerians will henceforth hold him directly responsible for the utterances and actions of the Miyetti Allah,” the statement reads.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja