When physical fitness equates good governance

It’s exactly 173 days to the 2019 general election and is always the case, governance has taken a back seat.

This is the time politicians will maneuver either to be elected or re-elected to serve. Federal lawmakers who metamorphosed into Abuja politicians and became demi-gods after the 2015 general election will suddenly become accessible by visiting their constituencies frequently, carrying out empowerment programmes to woo unsuspecting voters. Also, the media will be inundated with pictures of political office holders buying roasted corn, plantain and other food items from the roadside.

This is the season when aspirants will engage in deception, misdirection, fact-bending, half-truths, and downright lies to the electorate; a time to hear common lies Nigerian politicians often use to persuade Nigerians into voting them into power including making one dollar equal to one naira, uninterrupted power supply, free education, an end to medical tourism, stipends for unemployed graduates, reduction in fuel price, infrastructural development and so on.

The present administration made the aforementioned campaign promises (and many more) in the buildup to the last general election but here we are today, Nigerians have become impoverished than they were in 2015, as evidenced in the report by the Brookings Institution, which saw Nigeria overtaking India as world’s poverty capital.

A new dimension was added to politicians’ quest for power last week when some presidential aspirants demonstrated their so-called physical fitness for the nation’s top job.

It all started after a presidential aspirant and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant in the forthcoming presidential election, was ‘too old’ to rule the country beyond 2019.

In a swift response, the Presidency showed off President Buhari’s ‘physical fitness’ to run for a second term by trekking 800 metres from the mosque to his home in Daura, Katsina State.

In what has been dubbed ‘2019 Elective Office Fitness Test’, two other presidential aspirants: former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Omoyele Sowore, followed suit by sharing their physical fitness photographs.

As is the case, some Nigerians also posted various fitness pictures of themselves on social media platforms, insisting they are equally fit to rule the country.

Unfortunately, the same aspirants who have been silent about their true health status have reduced governance to mere ‘walk’. It is as though we now measure the capacity of our Nigerian President by the capacity of the distance he can trek. What a pity!

When nations with visionary leaders are celebrated for being innovative, building their economies and making their countries a better place to live in, some aspirants including the incumbent President have reduced governance to mere ‘walk’.

The country is confronted with myriads of challenges that have hindered economic prosperity, sustainable security and overall national development including terrorism, incessant farmers-herders clashes, widespread poverty, rising unemployment, epileptic power supply, corruption, armed banditry, kidnapping among others.

As we approach the 2019 general election, we need a focused political leader that would raise the bar and rescue the country from the depth of chronic indiscipline, disorder and decadence.

Speaking of the forthcoming election, attention will shift to the National Assembly Joint Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission, as it is expected to meet tomorrow to conclude work on the N189 billion 2019 INEC budget submitted to it by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The bone of contention is the pattern of approval of the funds. While INEC chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu had told the joint committee that the N189 billion be approved in one fell swoop, Buhari in his letter dated July 17, 2018 asked lawmakers to approve the amount in two tranches: N143,512,529,455 in 2018 and the balance of N45,695,015,438 for 2019.

Already, lawmakers are divided along party lines. PDP legislators want the President’s proposal upheld, even as their counterparts in All Progressives Congress (APC) made a case for the adoption of Yakubu’s submission.

The joint committee is also expected to submit its report to the joint committee on Appropriation, which would in turn invite relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on the sources of funding the election and submit its report to the Committee of the Whole.