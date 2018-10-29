News
Lion Air plane crashes into sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta, Indonesia
Lion Air flight JT-610 took off from Jakarta Airport at 6.20am local time and lost contact with air traffic controllers at 6.33am. The Boeing 737 was orginally scheduled to arrive at Pangkal Pinang at 7.20am.
The plane plunged into Karawang Bay, West Java province, said Indonesia’s search and rescue agency at a press conference.
A tugboat notified the Tanjung Priok sea port’s Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) that it spotted a plane plunging into the water on Monday morning, according to Jakarta-based Elshinta radio.there
The aircraft Boeing 737 MAX 8, a model only in use since 2016. Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said the aircraft had only been delivered to Lion Air in August.
Aviation consultants said the aircraft had been experiencing problems since it was introduced, including problems maintaining a level flight.
There are 189 passengers and crew on board the plane, including two infants, one child, two pilots and six cabin crew.
In December 2014, Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ8501 carrying 162 people plunged into the Java Sea after taking off from Surabaya to Singapore.
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Waiver of statutory notice for board of directors’ meetings
Statutorily, directors are entitled to receive fourteen days’ notice (except otherwise provided in the Articles of Association). Business exigencies however...