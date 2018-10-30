Police arrest 400 Shiites, say group out to attack security agencies, innocent citizens

Following the latest clash between the security agencies and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shiites, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has said that it has arrested 400 members of the sect adding that they were armed with dangerous weapons to cause mayhem and attack security agencies and innocent citizens within the FCT and environs.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday after the latest bout of attacks, the Commissioner of Police FCT Command, Bala Ciroma, said in its continuous effort to provide residents of the FCT with adequate security, protect lives and property and prevent any breakdown of law and order, the command intensified intelligence which led to the arrests.

He pointed out that the command has intercepted and arrested some members of the El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement of Nigeria with thirty-one bottles of petrol bomb and other dangerous weapons being ferried into FCT by their members to cause mayhem and attack innocent citizens including law enforcement agents deployed to protect lives and property.

The CP in his statement during the briefing, lamented that the sect members during Tuesday’s protest without any provocation went on rampage and burnt down a Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) patrol vehicle deployed at Ademola Adetokumbo Crescent. He added however that investigation is in progress.

Highlight of the arrests is capture below:

“On 30th October, 2018 at about 1230hrs police operatives on stop and search duty along Tipper garage Katampe intercepted and arrested one Mustapha Abdullahi ‘m’ 20 years of Ungwan Gwari Suleja with eighteen (18) bottles of petrol bombs carefully concealed in a travelling bag. To smuggle himself and the petrol bombs into the city, he disguised as a passenger and boarded a taxi with other unsuspecting passengers.

“He ran out of luck when the vigilant policemen on duty at the point upon reasonable suspicion intercepted the cab and conduct a search on the only bag in the car, which had in it the improvised bomb. Upon the discovery, the suspect was immediately arrested. Other exhibits recovered from the suspect include: two lighters and one dagger. The suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation,” the CP said.

He added that on the same date at about 1130hrs, police operatives on stop and search at Dakwa FCT-Niger Boundary arrested one Abdullahi Umar ‘m’ 22 years of Gadan Karte, Illela LGA of Sokoto State with a bag containing thirteen (13) well packaged bottles of petrol bomb. The Police said that during interrogation, the suspect confessed that he arrived Suleja from Sokoto state on Sunday to join other members of their sect for the protest. He also confessed that he was ferrying the petrol bomb to FCT to confront law enforcement agents. One lighter was also recovered from the suspect. He will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation.

“In conclusion, while reassuring FCT residents of adequate security, I want to also bring to your knowledge that a total of Four hundred (400) members of the El-Zakzaky Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) who participated in the violent protest of today are currently being detained for discreet investigation; dangerous weapons were also recovered from them. Also arrested is their first aider one Salahuddeen Ahmad ‘M’ 23 Yrs of Illela LGA of Sokoto State. The Suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation,” the CP said.

The Shiites have engaged the security agencies for three consecutive days beginning from Sunday and scores of the group members have been killed and many others injured in violent protests demanding the release of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

Innocent Odoh, Abuja