News
Presidency shelves FEC as Buhari receives Theresa May
Presidency has shelved the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council FEC, as President Muhammadu Buhari hosts leaders of Europe’s two most powerful nations, Britain and Germany who are visiting Nigeria this week. Their visits may not be unconnected with efforts to strengthen trade relationships between Nigeria and the European countries as well as consolidate…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...