Sallah homage: Buhari hosts Youth Corps members in Daura

President Muhammmadu Buhari on Tuesday in Daura played hosts to members of the National Youth Service Corps serving in his home town, Daura, lavishing them with gifts.

This is just as the President used the occasion to eulogize the initiator of the program and former Nigerian Head of State, Yakubu Gowon who established the National Youth Service as a veritable program for National integration in 1973

The President while receiving the Youth Corps members, who were in Daura to pay him the traditional Sallah homage, described the program as “ a very laudable initiative” of the former head of state “ for which l had personally commended him in the past”

President Muhammadu Buhari donated a bull, 10 bags of rice and half-a-million Naira to the NYSC members, even as he charged them to be agents of development and social integration in the community

The President who is in Daura for the Sallah festivities had earlier received other groups who paid him Sallah home.

He was reported to have walked about 800 meters to his house from the Daura praying ground.

The President is expected back to Abuja after the Sallah, before proceeding on a trip to China for an official engagement.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja