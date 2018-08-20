Sallah: Saraki tasks Nigerians on Brotherhood, Peaceful Co-existence

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of brotherhood and peaceful coexistence in their relationship during Sallah celebration and beyond.

Saraki made the call in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Muslim faithful in the country, signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja.

He further enjoined Nigerians to increase their efforts in charitable endeavours, perseverance and spiritual intercession for the nation. The Senate President urged Nigerians to further devote their prayers at the Eid praying grounds to the call on Allah to restore peace in all parts of the country, strengthen the unity and rebuild the economy.

Saraki also congratulated Muslims on the celebration of the 2018 Eid el-Kabir festival and described the special occasion as “a period that honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son to show submission to Allah’s command”.

“As we have read from the Glorious Qur’an, just when Ibrahim was about to kill his son Ishmael, Almighty Allah (SWT) put a sheep in its place. Muslims use Eid el-Kabir to celebrate Prophet Ibrahim’s complete obedience to the will of Allah and as a reminder of our own willingness to make sacrifices in obedience to Allah,” he stated.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja