Saraki urges pilgrims to pray for Peaceful Elections, Economic Recovery 

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has charged Nigerian pilgrims currently performing this year’s hajj to use the significance of the Arafat Day to pray for peaceful, credible, free and fair elections in 2019.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, said as Nigeria is set for the conduct of general elections to elect her leaders in 2019, there is no better time to seek for the almighty’s intervention to ensure an exercise devoid of violence than now because of the significance of Arafat.

He said it was the almighty Allah’s promise to mankind that all prayers made during Arafat would be granted, saying “as such Nigerian hajj pilgrims should endeavor to utilise the unique opportunity for the peace of the country before, during and after the 2019 elections”.

Saraki further advised Nigerian pilgrims that the gathering of worshippers from all over the world on the plains of the holy Mount Arafat offers a rare opportunity for them to intensify prayers to Almighty Allah to resolve the economic and security challenges facing the country.

The 9th day of Dhul-Hijjah is the day pilgrims gather at the plain of Mount Arafat, at the outskirt of Mecca, praying and supplicating to the Almighty Allah. Arafat Day was also the day Islam was perfected and approved for mankind by the Almighty Allah. The gathering is expected to consist nearly two million faithful from across the world.

Saraki said: “Today, our country is passing through a difficult phase of nation building occasioned by economic challenges, rising insecurity and threat to our corporate existence as a nation by uncertain political atmosphere by actions of selfish politicians.

“It is therefore not only advisable but necessary for our pilgrims to seize this rare opportunity the Arafat Day offers to say prayers for our nation to overcome these challenges, and that we as citizens should rededicate ourselves to the service of our country”, he said, while reminding the pilgrims that a prayer for one’s nation is an indirect route for praying to God to meet their individual needs and aspirations.

He further called on Nigerians at home to also join in the prayers on the Arafat Day as Muslims believe that wherever you are on this special day, if you supplicate to the Almighty, He will answer the prayers.

“Let Nigerian Muslims in Saudi Arabia and those at home devote this day for seeking Allah’s intervention to restore peace in the troubled parts of the country, help our economy to recover, help the leaders to deliver on our promises and solidify the unity and stability of our country so that individual citizens can realize their genuine hopes and aspirations”, the President of the Senate stated.

He advised the pilgrims to continue to conduct themselves in good and orderly manner while also complying with all laws, regulations and directives by the Saudi authorities aimed at making the remaining period of the hajj exercise hitch-free.