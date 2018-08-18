Saraki visits Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom governor, to show solidarity

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki at the weekend paid a solidarity visit to Governor Udom Emmanuel in Uyo, the state capital, urging him to continue to forge ahead and not to be distracted by the recent political development in the country.

“We are here on a solidarity visit to you, your government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, to let you know that we are strongly and fully with you. We are with you because we know you are serving your people well, you have shown your worth, capacity and leadership skills. It is not easy to live and rise above and still show that you are a leader. You have done a lot of good works and I don’t want you to be distracted,” Saraki said.

“We are also here to congratulate you. When you have that kind of movement and you look at your National Assembly; out of 10, eight are there, House of Assembly; out of 26, twenty four are there, I am happy for you. The people of Akwa Ibom have shown that they are behind you. When you see former governors, former senators working with you, it means you respect your leaders, it means you carry your people along,” he further said.

“Continue to forge ahead, my little experience has shown that once God and your people are with you, fear nobody, because you mean well for your people. We will work to support you and will always come back to support you.

“For the people of Akwa Ibom, I am happy for you because you have a dynamic, young, determined and focused governor. I will come back on a good time when we would come and discuss politics, we will work together to make this country better,” the Senate president said.

In his remarks, Governor Emmanuel assured that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains 98percent strong in Akwa Ibom State with a fragment of the people in other political parties.

“We still have the party intact, no scratch in executive council; all local government areas are 100percent board members. All are leaving something behind for Akwa Ibom children to also learn, because we know that we can only secure the future for our children if we have integrity and selfless spirit,” he said.

He acknowledged the ordeals and political attacks Saraki has been subjected to and noted that no one could be so pursued if the individual has nothing of value to offer.

“Nigerians have noted your resilience; it is a clear sign of mentorship, integrity, which shows that you place the interest of the country above your personal interest. You have fought a good fight. A lion cannot give birth to a goat; Saraki must be Saraki, just ride on, you have the support of the masses of this country,’’ he said.

In his entourage were Biodun Olujimi-Ekiti South, Dino Melaye- Kogi West and those representing, Edo central, Bauchi Central and Akwa Ibom North East, Bassey Albert Akpan, and other members of the National Assembly.

ANIEFIOK UDONQUK, Uyo