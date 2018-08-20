Saraki’s impeachment would lead to casualties – Babatope

Former Minister of Transportation, Ebenezer Babatope, has warned that those behind moves to impeach the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, would be consumed in the process, stressing that Nigerians had the constitutional right to choose the association they wish to belong.

Sarak recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on the platform of which he was elected, to the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), along with the Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, some federal lawmakers and several of his supporters.

However, there has been clamour from the leadership of the APC for him to vacate his position after his defection.

Recently, officials of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) laid siege to the National Assembly complex, a move that was perceived to be part of the plot to forcefully effect a change in the leadership of the upper legislative chamber.

But speaking in an interview with BusinessDay yesterday on the recent defections of politicians in the country, Babatope noted that democracy was in danger in the country if the citizenry could not freely associate and choose the association they wish to belong, stressing that the APC should not be angry with the current defections because the party benefited from the defection of many politicians from the PDP prior to the 2015 general election.

“Let me tell you, the moves to impeach the Senate president would only end up blowing up those behind it. Defection is part of democracy and it would be in danger if Nigerians cannot freely choose who they want to associate with,” Babatope said.

According to him, “We said it then that they would come back when they moved just before the 2015 elections and the APC benefited; so APC should not complain about the defections to the PD.”

On the chances of the party in next month’s gubernatorial election in Osun State and the 2019 general election, the PDP chieftain said that the PDP was occupied with convincing Nigerians to vote for its candidate in the election, rather than engage in media propaganda with the APC.

He stressed that the PDP was positioned to win the 2019 general election, saying that the party’s recent apology to the nation on errors it committed in the sixteen years it was in power did not mean it had admitted that it was responsible for the current problems bedevilling the country.

“We are not concerned with the current media propaganda of the APC; what we are concerned with now is how to convince Nigerians to vote for the party; how we are going to sell ourselves to the electorate. How we are going to win Osun State and the centre government.

“The PDP would win Osun State and that is what we are currently doing. Our recent apology to Nigerians by the national chairman does not mean we have admitted that we are the problem of the country; we only said we make mistakes and that we would not underate Nigerians again,” Babatope added.

