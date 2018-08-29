Security, trade and investment top agenda as Merkel visits Nigeria

Security, trade and investment will occupy prime place in the bilateral discussion when German Chancellor, Angela Merkel visits Nigeria on Friday, the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has said.

The envoy, who said that the relations between both countries have been strong, made this known while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, even as he lamented that attracting the German business investment, was challenging adding that it would require both governments collaboration to achieve that.

“This is the first of many such engagements in a positive manner. The German Chancellor is coming with business delegation and this is very important. As you know we have very strong economic and commercial relations with Germany over the years and these relations are getting stronger and stronger,” the envoy said.

He noted that one of the major challenges in recent times has been how to track medium size family businesses in Germany to invest in Nigeria because the backbone of the German economy essentially is the medium size family owned businesses.

Tuggar pointed out that to track down such important business concerns to Nigeria requires collaborative effort saying that “this directly fit into Nigerian Economic Recovery and Growth plan and the presidential enabling business environment initiatives.”

On the insecurity ravaging the north east of the country following the insurgency of the Boko Haram terrorists, the envoy noted that the German government and Nigeria will also collaborate to tackle the menace.

“Of course the other issue that will be discussed is security. For instance, we have been collaborating on security for a long time. We need support to address the security issues particularly for north eastern Nigeria. When I go back we are going to have the Oslo Two conference, which is aimed at raising funds to address the humanitarian issues,” he said.

Nigeria is at the moment also hosting the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, who arrived Abuja on Wednesday to discuss how to strengthen trade and investment collaboration with the country. The UK Prime Minister will be in Lagos on Thursday to engage with the Business Community in Nigeria’s top financial and commercial city.

Innocent Odoh, Abuja