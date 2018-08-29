Suspension of illegal taxes: Group says Gov. Umahi dishonest

The Movement for Greater Ebonyi, a good governance advocacy group in Ebonyi State, has described as hypocritical the recent announcement by Dave Umahi, the State Governor, that illegal tax collection in the state has been suspended.

The group said that the governor only made the dishonest statement in an unfortunate frantic bid to hoodwink the residents of the state into voting for him in the build up to the 2019 general elections. The group questioned why the governor is feigning ignorance of plight of Ebonyi people, who have been reeling under the weight of several criminal taxes and levies that he slammed on them since assuming office in May 2015.

“This is absolutely ludicrous,” said Silas Nworie, leader of the group, “many Ebonyi well-meaning Ebonyi people had begged him to stop his penchant for using unruly thugs to extort scarce money from innocent Ebonyi residents in the guise of taxes and levies, but all pleas fell on deaf ears.”

Nworie said that it is regrettably shameful that Umahi could be so funnily condescending on Ebonyi people that he thinks they can’t see through his deceptive antics, adding that Ebonyi people are not deceived.

“What he should do now is to urgently arrest and prosecute those criminals that squeezed money out of people,” a resident who have been harassed by the illegal tax agents told journalists in Abakaliki, the State Capital. “But we know he cannot do it because those people are his men; they were acting on his instructions. Ebonyi people know this. They are not deceived.”

A prominent indigene of the State who is close to Umahi’s Government and who spoke on the condition that his name would not be mentioned, said that the issue of illegal taxes, non-payment of pensions and gratuity to retired civil servants in the state, and so many other draconian policies of Umahi, were some of the reasons that made Sonni Ogbuoji, a Senator from the state, to move to APC.

“I was at several meetings at which Senator Ogbuoji tried to prevail on the governor to stop the illegal taxes and levies. He always told the governor that such levies amounted to suffering the already poor masses,” the resident said. “But the governor always insisted that it was his own idea of boosting the IGR (internally generated revenue) of the State.”

Benjamin Ogbonna, the youth leader of APC in Ebonyi State, said that the governor has created an Ebonyi where suffering is rampant.

“People are forced to buy “environmental basket” for N8,000, whether they already have or not,” the youth leader said. “Monthly refuse collection fee is N400 per shop, but collection and disposal never happens.”

“These and other numerous oppressive acts of the governor are the reasons for the public outcry that forced the governor to indulge in his recent unsuccessful sham move,” Ogbonna concluded.