US Embassy to reopen Abuja consular office on August 24

The United States Embassy in Abuja’s consular section will reopen on August 24 for full services for both visas and American Citizen Services (ACS).

This information, which was obtained from the US Embassy website on Monday, maintained that consular functions at the US Consulate Lagos were never affected and will continue as usual.

The United States (US) Embassy in Abuja had on August 15, announced that due to reasons beyond its control the Embassy was temporarily unable to provide regular services for visa and American Citizen Services in Abuja, but other offices within the Embassy remain open.

The US Mission had stated that “Until further notice, applicants are encouraged to contact the Consular Office in Lagos for immediate emergency travel.”

The Embassy stated in the website that it regretted the inconvenience this interruption of service in Abuja has caused adding that Visa and ACS applicants with scheduled appointments for August 24 should come to the Embassy, as usual.

“Visa and ACS applicants with cancelled appointments between August 13 and August 23 will be contacted by the Embassy for rescheduling.

“Visa and ACS applicants who were requested by an officer to appear again for follow-up questions on existing applications should contact our office to arrange a new date (ConsularAbuja@state.gov for visas or AbujaACS@state.gov for ACS).”

For Visa applicants, the Embassy promised that passports submitted through the Interview Waiver Program for visa renewal, will be processed as soon as possible.

Innocent Odoh, Abuja