US embassy to stick to visa interviews despite Govt shutdown

The United States Embassy said Wednesday that its Abuja and Lagos offices remain open for all consular business, including visa interviews.
There were concerns that with the US government shutdown, thousands of Nigerians scheduled to leave for the US any time from now will be affected and their visa interviews postponed indefinitely.
The embassy has now allayed those fears.
"Please attend your regularly scheduled interview," the embassy tweeted, much to the relief of many.
