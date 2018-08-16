News
WIMBIZ annual conference set to take place in November
Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a non-governmental organisation for women, has announced its 17th Annual Conference taking place on November 1st & 2nd at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos. The Annual Conference is WIMBIZ’s flagship event which holds in November of every year and is attended by over 1500 women…
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...