Education
Eagle toastmaster club help Nigerians improve leadership, communication skills
Eagle Toastmasters Club, Nigeria’s premier Toastmasters International, has helped many Nigerians in developing themselves through self-pace training in communication and leadership skills. Founded by Vincent Okobi in 2005, the Nigeria arm of the Toastmasters International has paved way for the creation of about 46 other clubs spread across Nigeria and through the medium its guest…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...