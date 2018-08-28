‘Our education policy must develop the 21st century core learning skills’

Babs Olugbemi, chief responsibility officer, Mentoras Limited and Founder/CEO of the Positive Growth Africa in this interview with KELECHI EWUZIE assesses the performance of the education sector and the need for a policy to drive 21st century core learning skills. Excerpt.

Looking at the policy of education in Nigeria, do you think it is working? What is the way forward?

The purpose of any education policy is to achieve the set objectives, mostly for growth and development throughout the nation. Any policy that is not achieving the intended result cannot be said to be working. The credibility and potency of any policy are in its outcome. We cannot compare our outcome with a country like Singapore, which was the best in the 2016 programme for International Students Assessment (PISA). Singapore came top out of 70 countries, including the leading first-world countries in English, Mathematics and Science and that has translated into development in Singapore as well as in her Gross Domestic Product.

Our educational policy needs to be revamped. We must first locate the failure points. Is it at the conceptual, implementation or management stage? That something is not working does not mean it is a problem in totality. It is an opportunity for us to review our approach to education and come up with 21st century compliant policy and curriculum. Our current education policy must develop the 21st century core learning skills of critical reasoning and problem solving, creativity and imagination, collaboration and communication, citizenship, digital literacy, student leadership and personal development in our students and also gives options to students before we can consider it effective.

The way forward is to ensure we do a holistic review of our education system, the capacity gap we want to address and the state of development we envisage. The current education system is on mass production of graduates, which has never helped. We must determine our growth and capacity gaps, and adopt strength-based and leadership focus education.

In the United Kingdom, students go to the colleges before going through the universities, the college is to bring out the strength of the students and prepare them for the university education. We can adopt a similar approach but most importantly are that our education should take cognisance of the interest and strengths of the learners.

Learners learn better when they have the opportunity to choose what to learn. Though, we have exceptional students who excel but creating a learning environment for the majority of the learners to excel is desirable.

As a concerned stakeholder, how best do you think Nigerian education system can be managed to achieve productivity and competitiveness?

For our education system to be better managed, we must give focus to the implementation and management stages of the policy. The foundation must be strong enough to accommodate the building. The foundation of any education system is the human resources that will manage it. It is not until the recent time that attention is being given to the teachers.

Teachers are national assets and must be trained, valued and adequately rewarded. No teacher wants to wait until heaven to get his or her rewards when there are bills to pay. Our leaders should give education a major priority in the budgetary process. It is not enough to allocate money that will not be accounted for or impact the school system.

I love what President Jakaya Kikwete did in Tanzania when he was the president. Aside committing 20 percent of the national budget to education, he monitored the implementation and achieved 96 percent in primary school enrolment with over 3,000 new secondary schools and 1,200,000 fresh enrolments.

Beyond the investment in infrastructure, is the investment in the capacity of the teachers. I admire his gut, and that was why I dedicated a page to him in my book, “The Teachers’ Fortress with the subtitle, a Simple Guide to Becoming an Efficient Teacher and a School Leader of Impact.”

Explain why you authored the book for teachers and how you are impacting the teachers?

In 2015, I was worried by the rate of failure of WAEC, NECO, ICAN and the Law School examinations. In an attempt to help in the nation-building process, I authored The Students’ Fortress (ten practical rules for passing your exams excellently). The book was approved by the Lagos and Ogun states ministries of education. I was invited by WAEC to review the book on the WAEC Infobox programme for eight weeks on NTA and TVC stations.

My NGO, The Positive Growth Africa (PGA) organised the Students Fortress Conference, which was the gathering of 4,500 students and 200 school leaders of the Lagos Education District 1 at the Agege stadium. We had Elder Felix Ohiwerei, Fela Durotoye and Maxwell Ubah as major speakers. I was the convener of the event. At the event, we launched the Students’ Fortress Club with the support of the Tutor General of the district, Abiose.

The conference was a major success for us at the PGA. I was reflecting on the success of the conference when the idea to write a book for the teachers dropped into me. I am happy I yielded myself to the idea despite my tight workload. I was a banker in one of the top banks when I authored my first five books. The guiding thought behind authoring the book for teachers is simple. If we engaged the students for just five hours of the conference, and it was so impactful, what if we train these teachers who are the custodians of these students to act as the leaders, life coaches, nation builders, emotional intelligence experts? We will witness more transformation than many students’ conferences would ever produce in a short time.

One of the major targets of your project PYEE is to support Nigerian students to achieve academic excellence. How successful have you been in this regard, considering the challenges that public education system still grapples with in the country?

One of the programmes of the PYEE is the students’ fortress conference and the establishment of the students’ fortress club in 99 public secondary schools in Agege, Ifako Ijaiye and Alimosho LGs. We must give kudos to the leadership and management of the district 1. Within 12 months of the conference and the establishment of the club supported by many other initiatives of the district, the pass rate of the district in external exams moved from 39 percent to 71 percent. The district was ranked fifth out of sixth when we did the conference and is likely to be ranked 1st or 2nd presently.

Aside academic excellence, the district is a model in sports and other extra curriculum activities judging by the number of awards and honours for the students.

This can be replicated in other districts and states in Nigeria. That is what Mentoras Limited and the PGA will be focusing on. I will be leading my teams to develop organisations into institutions at Mentoras Limited where I serve as the Chief Responsibility Officer. I will be volunteering my private time to the Positive Growth Africa as its Founder and CEO with responsibility for policy formulation and implementation.

What is the difference between organisations and institutions?

Organisations are set of people organised to achieve results. There are assumed culture, core values and identity, but they are subjugated for the results or behaviour that appeared to be producing the results. In institutions, the culture, core values and the environment enables the results. The results achieved in an institution under the platform of culture and value system are more enduring and sustainable. You can achieve results violating other people’s rights, being abusive, and have no respect for the core values and yet be praised. This will not be acceptable in an institution.

At Mentoras Limited, we work with businesses to developing enduring culture, core values and positive working environment that simulate top of the range performances. We help the employees and the managers to think and act like the owners of the business. We view all employees as leaders of their respective process, and products.

It must be very tough combining coaching, mentoring, business and leadership training in Nigeria. What are the major challenges you have encountered doing all these tasks?

The major challenge is viewing what we do as trainings, whereas I only use it as a platform to achieve bigger objectives. I train to coach and always develop a riot period (60-90 days post engagement riot) to monitor changes and results from each of my engagements. I have been mentoring people for the last 20years. I do that basically through my blog, telephone calls and few one to one engagements.

Another challenge is being able to convince some of the growing business owners with huge potentials to invest in putting in place structure and processes. It is often difficult for prime movers or owners of organisations to let go of control and transform their business into sustainable institutions. Do not confuse size with institutionalisation. Many big organisations will not pass the institution’s culture tests due to various levels of impunity and level of employee engagement.

What are some of the achievements you have recorded especially in your interactions with youths and bankers who want to progress to the next level?

Bankers are among my new focus. I have coached the youths, spoken to thousands of teachers and students, worked with promising business owners as a Business Coach. I have two decades of financial service experience in banks across Nigeria and Europe. While in the bank, I did not abandon my latent talent. I authored five books as a banker, coached and mentored many bankers. I volunteered my strengths in writing and speaking for my employers and make the workplace a better place to be. I know bankers face a lot of stress and pressure and often feel unfulfilled.

I wrote the book, ‘Take the Lead, with subtitle How to Live, Energise, Activate and Develop Your Strengths’ with the bankers in mind.

The book chronicles how I was able to combine my duties with using my talents as well as how to understand the business of your talent and the talent of your business. I developed strong connections with my customers as a banker because I understand the talent of banking business, which is to be in the heart of the customers. I also authored a specialised book for sales people in the bank. It is titled the ‘Value Chain Banking, a Practical Guide to Winning Customers’ Business and Loyalty’ to help bankers.

As I coach, I am positioning myself to help bankers to operate and develop their strength zone and be emotionally healthy, secured and fulfilled during and after their banking career. The responses from my messages to the bankers and the number of bankers subscribing to my website are very encouraging.

What are the key drivers of the successes you have attained in all the projects you are involved in currently?

When people ask me how I could write books and do nation building activities with my duties as a banker. My answer is ‘if I don’t do it, I will regret it’. I have always maintained an employee who find and pursue his or her passion with the private time will have the zeal to perform better on the job than those that waste their spare time. If you use your weekends to sleep without following your passion, you will complain more about the job during the weekdays.

My book, Take the Lead is about finding fulfillment and doing what makes you happy. I want to die with memories not with unfulfilled dreams. My driving force is the mindset that I want to look back at 70 years and see many lives touched by my work. When I was an employee, I was chasing my greatness by ensuring the workplace is a better place for all.

I respect people but I am known for speaking again impunity, fighting for dignity and civility in the workplace. I did that though not without paying the price, but I am fulfilled for it.

At a point in life, the memory that fulfills you is not in your possession but in the number of improvements you have brought to the humanity and the society.