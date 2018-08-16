Education
Nigeria, others task to integrate technology into education assessment
Industry experts in the field of education have tasked Nigeria and indeed other Africa countries to integrate technology in their examination assessment in order to cater for the needs of 21st century knowledge, skills and expertise. Ntoi Rapapa, minister of education and training of the Kingdom of Lesotho observe that integrating of technology into assessment…
Analysis
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...